News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington's 1st-Round Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft Has Been Finalized

Jan 12, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

2021DraftPosition_Twitter_Final_1920x1080 (1)

New year, new draft position for the Washington Football Team.

Following its 31-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, Washington officially has the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Its 7-9 record warrants a higher pick, but since it won the NFC East title and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, it could not pick any higher than 19th.

Here are all of Washington's picks in the 2021 NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland. Specific slots will be announced at a later date.

  • Round 1 (Pick 19)
  • Round 2
  • Round 3 - from the San Francisco 49ers
  • Round 3
  • Round 4
  • Round 5
  • Round 7 - from the Las Vegas Raiders
  • Round 7

NOTES:

  • Washington collected an extra third-round pick by trading tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers last April. Washington also received a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which it used to select offensive lineman Keith Ismael.
  • Washington gave up its sixth-round pick in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for David Sharpe and a seventh-round pick. Washington will pick twice in the seventh round for the second straight year. It added standout safety Kam Curl and versatile defensive lineman James Smith-Williams with those picks last year.
  • There is also a chance Washington receives compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7. According to NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein, compensatory draft picks are awarded "based upon a league formula that takes into account the following criteria for players who left the team to sign elsewhere as free agents: average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation. To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year."

Related Links

Based on how head coach Ron Rivera has structured Washington's culture, he'll expect these players to compete for immediate playing time.

Just look at last year's draft class, which includes Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner Chase Young (second overall), leading rusher Antonio Gibson (66th) and Curl (216th), the team's second-leading tackler. Its fourth-round picks, wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden and tackle Saahdiq Charles, were also in line for bigger roles before injuries derailed their rookie campaigns.

"We've got a good foundation," Rivera said in his final press conference of the 2020 campaign on Sunday. "We've got to add onto it, and we've got to strengthen it so as we go forward, we continue to get better."

Related Content

news

Way Too Early Mock Drafts: QB Mac Jones To Washington?

Washington has officially entered the offseason, and experts have already started speculating who they will pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Young has not been able to meet most of his coaches and teammates in person. But he's doing everything he can to prepare for whenever he takes the field.
news

Redskins Rookie Review: Khaleke Hudson Can Do It All On Defense

Hudson was the embodiment of versatility at Michigan, and now he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the Redskins win.
news

Redskins Rookie Review: Antonio Gandy-Golden Will Put His Many Talents To Use With The Redskins

Gandy-Golden is a man of many talents, both on and off the field. Now he wants to help the Redskins win by bringing those gifts to Washington.
news

Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL

Gibson's journey to getting drafted by the Redskins has not always been an easy one, but by watching and learning from players around him, he turned himself into an offensive weapon.
news

Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually

The Redskins' draft picks have spent the past few weeks learning the new systems, but preparing for the NFL under quarantine comes with new challenges.
news

Redskins Rookie Review: Inside Keith Ismael's Never-Ending Journey Of Self-Improvement

Ismael has always strived to be the best version of himself. That's landed him in the NFL, where he plans to keep on growing.
news

The Son Of A Hall Of Famer, Thaddeus Moss Aims To Build His Own Legacy

Moss, the son of legendary wide receiver Randy Moss, signed with the Redskins as a priority college free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. 
news

NFL.com Ranks Chase Young As Rookie Best Positioned For Success In 2020

As one of the top prospects joining a young and talented defensive line, Young has big expectations for his first professional season.
news

Redskins Rookie Review: James Smith-Williams Is Ready To Be A Part Of Ron Rivera's Culture

Smith-Williams grew up watching Rivera coach the Carolina Panthers. Now he's going to be a part of Rivera's new culture in Washington.
news

Redskins Rookie Review: Kamren Curl Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Making The NFL

Kamren Curl was 5 years old when he fell in love with football. Sixteen years later, he joined the professional ranks as a member of the Redskins.

Advertising