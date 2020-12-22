Washington Aims To Finish Season Strong By Fixing Slow Starts

Washington's slow starts have been a point of anguish since Week 1 when it was down, 17-0, to the Philadelphia Eagles, but for what it is worth, the team has always shown it has the resiliency to come back from double-digit deficits. After cornerback Fabian Moreau grabbed an interception before halftime, Washington scored 27 unanswered points while the defense held the Eagles to just 208 total yards.

It was an admirable performance, but Washington found itself in an even deeper hole against the Arizona Cardinals when it trailed, 20-0, at the break. Washington could have avoided that had it taken advantage of its opportunities and not given the ball away twice. And even though Washington outscored the Cardinals, 15-10, in the second half, the miscues were too much to overcome in a 30-15 loss.