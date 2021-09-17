News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Washington Focused On Fixing 'Correctable' Errors

Sep 17, 2021 at 04:59 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily091721
The Washington Football Team's offense huddles together during its Thursday night game against the New York Giants. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The regular season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Ron Rivera had a simple yet profound message for his players less than 24 hours after their heart racing 30-29 win over the New York Giants: "We won a football game, but we can be better."

"And I really do believe that all of our guys will look at it that way," Rivera said Friday afternoon. "That's what we're going to take from it."

Putting aside the Thursday night heroics from Taylor Heinicke, The Washington Football Team's first win of the season was ugly. It was a mixed bag of noteworthy individual efforts and blunders that nearly swiped the victory from their grasp. The good news: with a little work, all its botches are correctable.

"Those are all things that we can correct and be better at. That's the thing that gives us pause for optimism is that those are correctable things."

Related Links

Washington's failures to stop the Giants' read option plays, which allowed Daniel Jones to rush for 95 yards on nine carries, were a primary cause of frustration. The players knew it was coming; Jones had burned them on such plays in the past. They still couldn't stop Jones from slipping into the secondary.

It's not a question of giving enough effort. The players were trying to make a stop. The rushes came from a lack of discipline, and the head coach assured reporters that it "will be pointed out and we're gonna work to correct it."

"You've got to trust that's what's going to happen," Rivera said. "And really that's part of the defense. That's the part that we've got to be able to get them to understand."

Other plays that popped up, while not as impactful, caused just as many headaches. The defensive line focusing too much on shooting gaps allowed Saquon Barkley to burst down the sideline for a 41-yard gain. Heinicke essentially sacked himself for a 16-yard loss on the first drive. Had it not been for Darius Slayton's drop in the end zone, a miscommunication would have resulted in the Giants taking a double-digit lead.

There were smaller moments, such as inopportune penalties, that kept the Giants on the field or killed offensive momentum. If Washington wants to keep progressing, Rivera made it clear those mistakes cannot happen.

"We can't jump our gaps, we can't miscommunicate, and we can't create penalties," Rivera said. "So again, it falls back on us. We've gotta be better."

On a lighter note, the flaws were not all Rivera saw on film. There was plenty of outstanding individual play from stars like Jonathan Allen, who had a pair of sacks with six tackles, and Terry McLaurin with his 11 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. He was happy with how the offensive line protected Heinicke, and the team was resilient in the final five minutes.

"I love the way that they play hard. They play with passion," Rivera said. "That's what those guys did last year down the stretch, and it's carrying over."

Washington will face a gauntlet over the next month with quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers on the schedule. It will need to improve and do so quickly if it wants to be competitive.

Fortunately, there's plenty of teachable moments to learn from.

"I think that's one of the things that we're starting to see is that we're starting to grow a little bit," Rivera said, "there is a difference in terms of the way we played versus the Chargers to this week."

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: The Hardest Catch Terry McLaurin Has Ever Made

McLaurin broke down his improbable 34-yard catch against the Los Angeles Chargers that eventually led to Washington taking a second-half lead.
news

WFT Daily: Taylor Heinicke's Teammates Are Ready To Rally Around Him

Heinicke broke down the pre-practice huddle on Wednesday, and based on how fired up his teammates were, he didn't disappoint.
news

WFT Daily: Dyami Brown Is 'A Big Play Waiting To Happen'

Brown is set to take on a bigger role in Sunday's game against the Chargers, but his coaches and teammates believe he can handle it.
news

WFT Daily: Cam Sims Is One Of Ryan Fitzpatrick's Favorites

Sims has become one of Washington's more important pieces on offense, and Fitzpatrick appreciates what he brings to the table.
news

WFT Daily: Logan Thomas Has Some Advice For Sammis Reyes And John Bates

Reyes and Bates will be playing in their first regular season game on Sunday. Thomas has some words of wisdom to pass on to the rookies.
news

WFT Daily: Chargers HC Brandon Staley Has 'A Lot Of Respect' For Terry McLaurin

McLaurin is expected to take another jump in his third season, and Staley is one of the people expecting big things from him.
news

WFT Daily: Curtis Samuel 'Looked Good' After Participating In Monday's Practice

Samuel ran routes for the first time since mid-August Monday afternoon, and Ron Rivera was pleased with Samuel's burst and catching passes in traffic.
news

WFT Daily: Jaret Patterson Has Barry Sanders In His Corner

Sanders has been a fan of Patterson since his college days at Buffalo and congratulated the undrafted rookie on making Washington's roster.
news

WFT Daily: 3 Washington Players Appear On ESPN's Top 100 Players List

Chase Young, Brandon Scherff and Terry McLaurin were ranked among the NFL's best players.
news

WFT Daily: Washington Mulls Over Its Final Roster Decisions

Ron Rivera has some critical decisions heading in Washington's final cuts, and he wants to make sure he's doing what's best for the team.
news

WFT Daily: Emphasizing Process Over Results

Washington is a few days away from making its final roster cuts. For Scott Turner and the coaches, a big part of their evaluations is looking at the process over the results.
Advertising