WFT Daily: Washington Focused On Fixing 'Correctable' Errors

Washington's failures to stop the Giants' read option plays, which allowed Daniel Jones to rush for 95 yards on nine carries, were a primary cause of frustration. The players knew it was coming; Jones had burned them on such plays in the past. They still couldn't stop Jones from slipping into the secondary.

It's not a question of giving enough effort. The players were trying to make a stop. The rushes came from a lack of discipline, and the head coach assured reporters that it "will be pointed out and we're gonna work to correct it."

"You've got to trust that's what's going to happen," Rivera said. "And really that's part of the defense. That's the part that we've got to be able to get them to understand."