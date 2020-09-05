A Closer Look At The Washington Football Team's 2020 Roster

Final cuts: Adrian Peterson

Takeaways: Washington surprised many Saturday when it decided to release 14-year veteran Adrian Peterson. Peterson, who signed with the team in 2018, rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2019, he moved up to fifth all-time in career rushing yards, passing Jerome Bettis, LaDainian Tomlinson and Curtis Martin to do so, along with reaching several other accolades and leaving a lasting impression on the team.

"Adrian is a true pro. I was fortunate to just be with him this summer," Rivera said. "But watching the way that he handled himself, handled the other players around him, epitomizes him as a football player."

Washington now turns to its young group of four running backs who have versatile skillsets. Antonio Gibson, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound rookie from Memphis, looked impressive in training camp as a runner and pass-catcher, while Bryce Love made his return from a torn ACL he suffered in 2018 and is considered as "a tweener where he can run between the tackles and he can attack the edges with his speed," according to running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Washington's two free agent acquisitions at the position -- J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber -- also made the roster and will be featured alongside Gibson and Love. McKissic told reporters Aug. 29 he is learning to be patient as a runner, while Jordan sees Barber as a player who brings "some thump" to his running style.