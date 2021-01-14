Washington Football 2020 Season Superlatives

Defensive MVP: Chase Young

Chase Young won the bye week superlative for "Most Likely To Break Out" in the final stretch of the season. That prediction was spot-on, because he became the defense's best player.

Young entered the bye week with 2.5 sacks, 19 tackles and a forced fumble; he ended the season with more than double those numbers in every category with 7.5 sacks, which led all rookies, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles and three recoveries, one of which he took back for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. He was also named NFC Player and Rookie of the Month for his 20 tackles, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in December.

"I think the way he arrived on the scene -- serious about his work and fitting in with his teammates -- I think is exactly what you hope for," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "And then the biggest surprise, just something that I really didn't anticipate, is how much of a leader he is and how much of an inspiration he is. He loves football. He loves his teammates. All you have to do is watch him. Watch him during practice, watch him on game day. He loves ball. I think it's infectious."

Another one of Young's traits that was unexpected, yet valued just as highly, was his ability to lead his teammates. He broke down huddles, cheered on his teammates and celebrated big plays from the offense. Rivera called his emotions "infectious," and it is rare, quarterback Alex Smith said, to see a player have that kind of affect.