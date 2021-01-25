5 Things We Learned About Washington During The 2020 Season

3. The Defense Lived Up To The Hype

There were many signs that pointed to Washington's defense being much improved from the 2019 season. It was being led by Jack Del Rio, who has a history of turning defenses around quickly. The secondary was almost entirely revamped, and the team had just added Chase Young to an already potent pass rush.

By the time the season had ended, Washington had one of the most statistically dominating units in the league. The team finished second in passing yards allowed, 14th against the run, sixth in sacks and second overall. All four were improvements from 2019, and the team also finished third in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, behind the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

"I have a lot of faith in what our defense has been doing," Rivera said after Washington's 20-14 win over the Eagles in Week 17. "It's interesting because we've been coming out in the second half and our defense has really shut people down."

There were still some growing pains throughout the season; after all, many of the players were young and learning a new system on top of having gone through a unique offseason. Giving up big plays was an issue early in the season, and the defense struggled with containing mobile quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

Still, most of the unit's key pieces are returning next season, and safety Landon Collins and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis will return from injuries that ended their seasons prematurely. Many of the players expressed excitement for what the defense can be next year with Young saying, "We're not letting our foot off the gas."