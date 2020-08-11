News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Media Department Announces Additions Of DeAngelo Hall And Bram Weinstein

Aug 11, 2020 at 02:33 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that ten-year Washington defensive back and native Virginian, DeAngelo Hall, and longtime franchise fan and sports broadcasting veteran, Bram Weinstein, will join the Washington media team. The two will work with new Senior Vice President of Media and Content, Julie Donaldson, as a three-person booth for the team's game day radio broadcasts and will take part in various parts of the team's weekly television broadcast programming with specifics to be released imminently. Last month, Donaldson became the first woman to be named to an NFL team's game day broadcast booth.

"With DeAngelo's experience as the Pro-Bowl 'eyes' of our defense for a decade, not to mention his work with the NFL Network, and Bram's tenures as a sports broadcaster and a Washington Football fan, we'll be able to relate to and involve the players and the fans like never before," said Donaldson.

"I am incredibly excited and honored to be joining this storied franchise as the next game day analyst," offered DeAngelo Hall. "While I loved my time playing for Washington for the better part of 10 years, there is more I would have liked to have accomplished for the fans. This opportunity will allow me to make a lasting impact in a different way. We are heading into the future with Julie Donaldson and I am excited to be her teammate for this journey." 

Bram Weinstein added, "Since 1979, only two people have had the privilege of holding the position of play-by-play voice of the Washington Football Team. With that in mind, and knowing what this team means to our community, I am humbled and honored to be given this opportunity. This is the fulfillment of a dream. This is also an exciting time to start with so much change happening in and around the franchise. Julie Donaldson has what I believe is an amazing vision for what the modern fans will want from us and I'm proud to have been selected to be part of her team."

