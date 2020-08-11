Washington Football Media Department Announces Additions Of DeAngelo Hall And Bram Weinstein

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that ten-year Washington defensive back and native Virginian, DeAngelo Hall, and longtime franchise fan and sports broadcasting veteran, Bram Weinstein, will join the Washington media team. The two will work with new Senior Vice President of Media and Content, Julie Donaldson, as a three-person booth for the team's game day radio broadcasts and will take part in various parts of the team's weekly television broadcast programming with specifics to be released imminently. Last month, Donaldson became the first woman to be named to an NFL team's game day broadcast booth.

"With DeAngelo's experience as the Pro-Bowl 'eyes' of our defense for a decade, not to mention his work with the NFL Network, and Bram's tenures as a sports broadcaster and a Washington Football fan, we'll be able to relate to and involve the players and the fans like never before," said Donaldson.

"I am incredibly excited and honored to be joining this storied franchise as the next game day analyst," offered DeAngelo Hall. "While I loved my time playing for Washington for the better part of 10 years, there is more I would have liked to have accomplished for the fans. This opportunity will allow me to make a lasting impact in a different way. We are heading into the future with Julie Donaldson and I am excited to be her teammate for this journey."