5 Takeaways From Washington's Home Victory Over The Bengals

3. A brighter spotlight on the rookies.

Ron Rivera is not afraid of giving young players a chance to prove themselves. He drove that point home again Friday night with several rookies getting time with the starters.

William Jackson III being ruled out before off kickoff meant Benjamin St-Juste was one of the starting cornerbacks on the outside. Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen tried to challenge him after Washington's fumble with back-to-back throws in his direction, but both resulted in incompletions, the last of which was a breakup against Ja'Marr Chase.

On offense, Brown's ability as a deep threat has already been mentioned, and his 29-yard completion got a roar from the crowd. Brown ultimately finished with two catches for 33 yards. Jaret Patterson, one of the stars from Washington's first preseason game, got his first carry of the night with the starters. Patterson had another strong night with a third-down conversion in the second quarter and 96 total yards, a touchdown and had a 37-yard kick return.