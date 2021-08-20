Top 10 Quotes: The Bengal Are Coming To FedExField

"You can't really dwell on it. You get the corrections the next day and just from that point on, you just got to go and jump into who you got next. There's no reason to sit around and just watch what you did last week or the week before that or whatever. You just go onto the next one. And it's a copycat league. So basically you can just pick up little things that you got from the first game and just take it with you as a season progresses."

"I think it's, first of all, there's a lot of things that go into it. Part of it is, you know, what is the personnel grouping? What is the formation and then what plays come out of that formation? That's probably the biggest thing in terms of getting used to it. You know, he may feel that, 'I've never ran that play out of that formation, or that personnel grouping.' And I think that's part of it too. Understanding how those things fit. Then again some of it is the concepts that against particular coverages, some people have a philosophy that they get a certain coverage they're going to run certain combination routes. That could be also part of the difference."