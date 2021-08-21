Benjamin St-Juste Keeps Calm And Thrives Under Pressure

The first was an end zone shot to Higgins; St-Juste provided tight man coverage on the Bengals' 2020 leading receiver, and Allen's pass floated out of bounds. The next was on a 3rd-and-5, and this St-Juste was matched up on Chase -- the top receiver taken in the 2021 draft. Once again, St-Juste had solid coverage, which forced Chase to drop the pass.

The Bengals still managed to score a field goal, but the drive could have ended in the end zone had it not been for St-Juste.

"It comes with being smart," St-Juste said. "Earlier in the game, [Chase] ran the same slant and played it a different way. I played it a little bit more outside. Then I was like, I'm going to focus on the defense. I understood the scheme and formation they were doing so I went more inside and that's how I made the play."

Allen wasn't the only one testing St-Juste, though. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio intentionally called plays that would put stress on him and Torry McTyer to see how they would handle it. There were times when Del Rio wanted them to play softer on the edge in short yardage situations. That doesn't normally happen, but St-Juste understood the logic behind it and adapted to the sudden change.