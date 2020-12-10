How Washington Became NFL's Best Run Defense During Winning Streak

The goal line plays, Bostic said, were a great defensive stand that shows how much fight the unit has.

"Regardless of when we get put out on the field, you've got to get the ball back to the offense. We definitely wouldn't want to be in that situation, but it was a good stop by us. We just did what we practiced, and it turned out well for us."

Despite holding a 14-3 at the start of the second half, Pittsburgh abandoned the running game for the rest of the game; it ran the ball three times for eight yards in the final 30 minutes.

"If you can't get a yard you don't deserve to win," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. "We had several sequences when we had an opportunity to gain a yard that could have helped us in winning the game, and we were unsuccessful."

Washington has four opponents left on the schedule, two of which rank in the bottom half of average rushing yards per game. It earned an upset over the Steelers, but with the race for the NFC East title heating up between it and the Giants, it will need to keep playing well to remain in playoff contention.

As long as the defense continues to stifle the ground game, the team has a shot to win.