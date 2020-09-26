3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 3 Matchup Vs. The Browns

Sixty-seven of Arizona's 160 rushing yards in Week 2 came from quarterback Kyler Murray -- something Washington will not have to worry about with Baker Mayfield, who has a career rushing average of fewer than nine yards per game. Washington's defense also limited Cardinals' running back Kenyan Drake to 3.3 yards per carry until the final drive, at which point the game was already decided.

"These guys -- they love contact, they seek contact, get up into their crease, that hole, very quickly," linebackers coach Steve Russ said. "We've got to do a great job of making sure when we make contact, we're doing it on our terms. We want to be able to get these guys thick. You hit them on the edges and they're going to get a lot of leaky yards. We've got to be able to employ our power. Like I said, roll our hips by throwing our uppercuts and -- again -- running your feet on contact is going to be key with these guys because they don't like to go down on first hits."