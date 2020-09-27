News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Browns

Sep 27, 2020 at 02:26 PM
by Kyle StackpoleLogan Campbell & Zach Selby
3_quick_hits

The Washington Football team trails, 17-7, against the Cleveland Browns at halftime. Here are three quick takeaways from the first two quarters:

1. Washington scored first for the first time this season.

Washington scored a combined seven points in the first half of its opening two games. On Sunday, the offense matched that total within 13 minutes.

On Washington's second drive of the game, quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. orchestrated an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a laser to wide receiver Dontrelle Inman for a 17-yard score.

Related Links

Unfortunately, Washington's offense could not sustain its early success. Haskins, who has completed 11 of his 20 passes for 130 yards, has thrown two interceptions that led to 14 points for the Browns.

2. The defense contained Cleveland's rushing attack.

Cleveland has no shortage of weapons on offense, but it has seen the most success from its rushing attack. It features two top 10 running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt who have spearheaded a unit that averages 176.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks.

That was before it faced Washington's defense, which held Cleveland to 59 yards in the first half. At the end of the first quarter, the Browns had just seven yards on five attempts, and their longest run resulted in a two-yard gain.

Washington, which collectively recorded 44 tackles, could not completely contain Cleveland's rushing attack, as Chubb rumbled into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown, but it's a good sign that the defense has been able to perform well against the strongest facet of the Browns' offense.

3. Washington lost defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis and Chase Young with injuries.

Washington's defensive line depth will be tested after both Chase Young and Matt Ioannidis were ruled out for the game with injuries.

First, Ioannidis went out with an arm injury. And a few plays later, Young was limping to the locker room with what the team later announced was a groin injury. The duo has combined for four sacks over the first two games.

With Ioannidis sidelined, expect a lot more reps for Tim Settle. Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson will also be used more after playing reserve roles during the first two contests.

Related Content

Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Suffers 34-20 Loss In Cleveland
news

Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Suffers 34-20 Loss In Cleveland

Three interceptions led to 21 Browns points on Sunday.
Washington Football Team Vs. Browns Inactives, Week 3
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Browns Inactives, Week 3

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 3 Matchup Vs. The Browns
news

3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 3 Matchup Vs. The Browns

The Washington Football Team will look to return to its winning ways when it travels to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday. Here are three keys to the game.
Isaiah Wright catches a pass during training camp. (Elijah Walter Griffen Sr./Washington Football Team)
news

Isaiah Wright Made The Team As An Undrafted Free Agent. Now He's Preparing For His First-Career Catch

Wright's hard work and versatility earned him a spot on Washington's 53-man roster. Now he wants to stay prepared for his first chance at making an impact on offense.
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera talks with his players during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
news

Ron Rivera Preaches Patience As Washington's Young Roster Learns How To Win

Rivera is trying to build for long term success in Washington. That won't happen in one season, so he is telling his team to be patient.
'A Great Learning Experience': How Washington Can Grow From Its Early Mistakes Against Arizona
news

'A Great Learning Experience': How Washington Can Grow From Its Early Mistakes Against Arizona

The Washington Football played better in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome a 20-0 hole against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Snap Counts: Washington-Cardinals, Week 2
news

Snap Counts: Washington-Cardinals, Week 2

Check out the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 20.
Washington-Cardinals Monday Stats Pack
news

Washington-Cardinals Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-15 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss Against the Cardinals

Despite the 30-15 defeat, Terry McLaurin, the running backs and Kevin Pierre-Louis were all vital to the Washington Football Team in Arizona on Sunday.
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Football Team traveled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon and lost, 30-15. Here are five takeaways from the game:
Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Suffers Its First Loss Of The Season In Arizona
news

Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Suffers Its First Loss Of The Season In Arizona

The offense could not keep up with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in a 30-15 defeat on Sunday afternoon. 

Advertising