Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Suffers 34-20 Loss In Cleveland

Turnovers doomed Haskins on Sunday, though. His first interception set up Cleveland (2-1) inside Washington's 30-yard line, and it only took three plays for the Browns to score via a 16-yard scamper from running back Nick Chubb.

His second interception came even deeper in Washington territory, and the Browns extended their advantage a few plays later on a nine-yard touchdown reception from Kareem Hunt. After going ahead, 7-0, Washington faced a 17-7 deficit at the break.

A dominant third quarter thrust Washington (1-2) back into the lead -- it outgained Cleveland, 107-28, over those 15 minutes -- but its advantage was short-lived. The Browns marched down the field to retake the lead, and after Haskins' third interception, a 16-yard touchdown from Chubb put the hosts ahead, 31-20. A late field goal pushed that lead to 14 points.

Washington bottled up the Browns' rushing attack initially, but the duo of Chubb and Hunt still combined for 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Chubb led all ball carriers with 19 carries for 108 yards and two scores.