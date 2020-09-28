News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Browns, Week 3

Sep 28, 2020 at 09:12 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

washington-football-browns-snap-counts-week-3
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) huddle the team during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns:

Offense (65 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 65 100%
T Geron Christian Sr. 65 100%
G Wes Martin 65 100%
C Chase Roullier 65 100%
QB Dwayne Haskins 65 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 65 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 64 98%
TE Logan Thomas 55 85%
WR Dontrelle Inman 45 69%
RB J.D. McKissic 34 52%
WR Isaiah Wright 29 45%
RB Antonio Gibson 26 40%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 23 35%
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden 19 29%
TE Marcus Baugh 14 22%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 7 11%
RB Peyton Barber 7 11%
WR Cam Sims 1 2%
G Joshua Garnett 1 2%

PHOTOS: Week 3 - Washington vs. Browns, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns. (Jimmy Longo/NFL and Aaron Doster/NFL)

Image from iOS (56)
1 / 88
Image from iOS (57)
2 / 88
Image from iOS (58)
3 / 88
Image from iOS (59)
4 / 88
Image from iOS (60)
5 / 88
Image from iOS (61)
6 / 88
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) reacts after a touchdown is scored during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
7 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) reacts after a touchdown is scored during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
8 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrate after a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
9 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrate after a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrate after a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
10 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrate after a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
11 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
12 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) tries to make a tackle during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
13 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) tries to make a tackle during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) jumps up to catch the ball in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
14 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) jumps up to catch the ball in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
15 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
16 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
17 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Image from iOS (62)
18 / 88
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
19 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
20 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Image from iOS (63)
21 / 88
Image from iOS (64)
22 / 88
Image from iOS (65)
23 / 88
Image from iOS (66)
24 / 88
Image from iOS (67)
25 / 88
Image from iOS (68)
26 / 88
Image from iOS (69)
27 / 88
Cleveland Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
28 / 88

Cleveland Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
29 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team punter Tress Way (5) is seen during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
30 / 88

Washington Football Team punter Tress Way (5) is seen during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
31 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
32 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
33 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
34 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
35 / 88

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
36 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
37 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
38 / 88

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrates in the end zone during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
39 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrates in the end zone during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
40 / 88

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
41 / 88

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
42 / 88

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
43 / 88

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
44 / 88

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) and quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) react during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
45 / 88

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) and quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) react during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) in action during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
46 / 88

Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) in action during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
47 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
48 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) and quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) react during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
49 / 88

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) and quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) react during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
50 / 88

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
51 / 88

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) reacts during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
52 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) reacts during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
53 / 88

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) shake hands during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
54 / 88

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) shake hands during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) reacts during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
55 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) reacts during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
56 / 88

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
57 / 88

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) shake hands during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
58 / 88

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) shake hands during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
59 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
60 / 88

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
61 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
62 / 88

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
The Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team line up at the line of scrimmage during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
63 / 88

The Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team line up at the line of scrimmage during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball as Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Anderson (52) tries to make the tackle during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
64 / 88

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball as Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Anderson (52) tries to make the tackle during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) tries to make a tackle during NFL football game against on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
65 / 88

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) tries to make a tackle during NFL football game against on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) on the field during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
66 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) on the field during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
67 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball as Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin (97) tries to block the ball during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
68 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball as Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin (97) tries to block the ball during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
69 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Cleveland Browns wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) and Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
70 / 88

Cleveland Browns wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) and Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) reacts after a touchdown is scored during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
71 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) reacts after a touchdown is scored during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Cleveland Browns wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) and Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
72 / 88

Cleveland Browns wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) and Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) huddle the team during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
73 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) huddle the team during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
74 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
75 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrate after a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
76 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrate after a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrate after a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
77 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) celebrate after a touchdown during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
78 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
79 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) jumps up to catch the ball in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
80 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) jumps up to catch the ball in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Isaiah Wright (83) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
81 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Isaiah Wright (83) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
82 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) and Cleveland Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
83 / 88

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) and Cleveland Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
84 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) tries to make a tackle during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
85 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) tries to make a tackle during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team wide receiver Isaiah Wright (83) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
86 / 88

Washington Football Team wide receiver Isaiah Wright (83) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) and Cleveland Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
87 / 88

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) and Cleveland Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
88 / 88

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Defense (63 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Troy Apke 63 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 63 100%
LB Jon Bostic 63 100%
CB Ronald Darby 63 100%
SS Landon Collins 62 98%
DT Daron Payne 55 87%
DT Jonathan Allen 50 79%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 49 78%
DE Montez Sweat 46 73%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 41 65%
DE Ryan Anderson 26 41%
DT Tim Settle 26 41%
LB Thomas Davis Sr. 21 33%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 15 24%
FS Kamren Curl 14 22%
CB Jimmy Moreland 13 21%
DE Chase Young 13 21%
DT Matt Ioannidis 9 14%
SS Deshazor Everett 1 2%

Related Content

Washington-Browns Monday Stats Pack
news

Washington-Browns Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-20 loss against the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Browns
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Browns

Despite the 34-20 defeat, Dontrelle Inman, Antonio Gibson and Montez Sweat were all crucial players to the Washington Football Team in Cleveland on Sunday.
5 Takeaways From Washington's Week 3 Game Against The Browns
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Week 3 Game Against The Browns

The Washington Football Team faced the Cleveland Browns and lost their second straight game, 34-20. Here are five takeaways from the Week 3 game.
Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Suffers 34-20 Loss In Cleveland
news

Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Suffers 34-20 Loss In Cleveland

Three interceptions led to 21 Browns points on Sunday.
3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Browns
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Browns

Washington trails Cleveland, 17-7, at halftime. Here are three quick takeaways from the first two quarters:
Washington Football Team Vs. Browns Inactives, Week 3
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Browns Inactives, Week 3

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 3 Matchup Vs. The Browns
news

3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 3 Matchup Vs. The Browns

The Washington Football Team will look to return to its winning ways when it travels to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday. Here are three keys to the game.
Isaiah Wright catches a pass during training camp. (Elijah Walter Griffen Sr./Washington Football Team)
news

Isaiah Wright Made The Team As An Undrafted Free Agent. Now He's Preparing For His First-Career Catch

Wright's hard work and versatility earned him a spot on Washington's 53-man roster. Now he wants to stay prepared for his first chance at making an impact on offense.
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera talks with his players during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
news

Ron Rivera Preaches Patience As Washington's Young Roster Learns How To Win

Rivera is trying to build for long term success in Washington. That won't happen in one season, so he is telling his team to be patient.
'A Great Learning Experience': How Washington Can Grow From Its Early Mistakes Against Arizona
news

'A Great Learning Experience': How Washington Can Grow From Its Early Mistakes Against Arizona

The Washington Football played better in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome a 20-0 hole against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Snap Counts: Washington-Cardinals, Week 2
news

Snap Counts: Washington-Cardinals, Week 2

Check out the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 20.

Advertising