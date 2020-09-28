Snap Counts: Washington-Browns, Week 3

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns:
Offense (65 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|65
|100%
|T Geron Christian Sr.
|65
|100%
|G Wes Martin
|65
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|65
|100%
|QB Dwayne Haskins
|65
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|65
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|64
|98%
|TE Logan Thomas
|55
|85%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|45
|69%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|34
|52%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|29
|45%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|26
|40%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|23
|35%
|WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
|19
|29%
|TE Marcus Baugh
|14
|22%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|7
|11%
|RB Peyton Barber
|7
|11%
|WR Cam Sims
|1
|2%
|G Joshua Garnett
|1
|2%
Defense (63 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Troy Apke
|63
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|63
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|63
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|63
|100%
|SS Landon Collins
|62
|98%
|DT Daron Payne
|55
|87%
|DT Jonathan Allen
|50
|79%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|49
|78%
|DE Montez Sweat
|46
|73%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|41
|65%
|DE Ryan Anderson
|26
|41%
|DT Tim Settle
|26
|41%
|LB Thomas Davis Sr.
|21
|33%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|15
|24%
|FS Kamren Curl
|14
|22%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|13
|21%
|DE Chase Young
|13
|21%
|DT Matt Ioannidis
|9
|14%
|SS Deshazor Everett
|1
|2%