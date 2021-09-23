PickSix: On The Road To Buffalo

@DubP23:Is there an effort to get #24 in the open field and get his first TD?

I think they are trying to get Antonio Gibson involved as much as possible. It's really just a matter of time. This might not get noticed as much as it should, but Gibson has actually been one of the better running backs over the past two games. He's ninth in rushing and averaging nearly five yards per carry. And on top of that, Football Outsiders ranks him with the third-highest success rate behind Leonard Fournette and Nick Chubb. Clearly, he's doing the right things, so don't be too surprised if he gets his first rushing touchdown soon.

Yang L.: Is Chase Young still the same player as last year? It does not seem he is?

Yes, Lang. Chase Young is still the same person. He proved last year that he's one of the better defensive linemen in the NFL, so he's going to get more attention from offenses.