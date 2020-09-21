5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Arizona Cardinals

3. Washington's defense improves after going down, 14-0, in first quarter.

With the help of two turnovers from Washington, Murray and Arizona's offense got off to a fast start and jumped out to a 14-0 lead. The first score came at the end of a 10-play drive with a four-yard completion to DeAndre Hopkins. That was followed by a 14-yard run from Murray as time expired in the first quarter.

But after Murray's scramble, Washington's defense only allowed 16 points for the rest of the game.

The defense allowed a combined 121 yards on the Cardinals' final two scoring drives of the first half, but both ended in field goals. The unit also held the Cardinals scoreless in the third quarter, forcing two punts and holding the offense to just two yards.

Washington allowed only 10 points in the fourth quarter, allowing Washington to attempt a comeback with two touchdowns of its own. However, Arizona's final drive, which ended in a 28-yard field goal, took six minutes off the clock and sealed the game.

4. Gibson, McKissic combine for 100-plus rushing yards.

Washington's running backs struggled against the Eagles in Week 1. The group played a pivotal role in winning the game with two touchdowns from Peyton Barber, but it couldn't gain steam. The trio of Barber, Gibson and J.D. McKissic accounted for just 63 yards.

Sunday's game was much better, as Gibson and McKissic fueled a 117-yard performance on 23 carries. The team averaged 5.1 yards per attempt, which is improved from its 2.1 average in Week 1.

McKissic, who had negative two rushing yards in Week 1, showed the biggest improvement against the Cardinals. Thirty-four of his 53 rushing yards came in the second half, and he had runs of 13, 11 and nine yards.