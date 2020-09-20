3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Cardinals

1. Washington has struggled to contain Kyler Murray.

Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week that Kyler Murray gives him "anxiety," and the Washington defense saw why in the first half Sunday.

Murray excelled with his arms and his legs. He finished 16-for-20 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown and ran for another, using two decisive jukes to slip into the end zone from 14 yards out. He also beat Washington's secondary twice with completions of at least 49 yards.

If Washington has any hopes of mounting its second-straight comeback, it'll have to do a better job containing the second-year signal-caller.

2. Landon Collins corralled his first interception with Washington.

After spending two years in Washington, safety Landon Collins picked up his first interception with the organization. At the five-minute mark of the first quarter, Collins showed great anticipation and timing to intercept Murray at the Arizona 20-yard line.