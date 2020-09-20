News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Cardinals

Sep 20, 2020 at 05:32 PM
by Kyle StackpoleLogan Campbell & Zach Selby
The Washington Football team trails, 20-0, against the Arizona Cardinals at halftime. Here are three quick takeaways from the first two quarters:

1. Washington has struggled to contain Kyler Murray.

Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week that Kyler Murray gives him "anxiety," and the Washington defense saw why in the first half Sunday.

Murray excelled with his arms and his legs. He finished 16-for-20 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown and ran for another, using two decisive jukes to slip into the end zone from 14 yards out. He also beat Washington's secondary twice with completions of at least 49 yards.

If Washington has any hopes of mounting its second-straight comeback, it'll have to do a better job containing the second-year signal-caller.

2. Landon Collins corralled his first interception with Washington.

After spending two years in Washington, safety Landon Collins picked up his first interception with the organization. At the five-minute mark of the first quarter, Collins showed great anticipation and timing to intercept Murray at the Arizona 20-yard line.

While Collins has made a significant impact since joining Washington in 2019 -- he led the team in tackles last season -- he had never corralled an interception with the burgundy and gold before Sunday. It also marked his first interception since 2017 and the ninth of his career.

3. Washington will need to limit its turnovers in the second half.

Washington had good field position at the Arizona's nine-yard line, but the offense gave the ball back to the Cardinals after their defensive line knocked the ball out of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s grasp and recovered the fumble.

Then, after another stop by Washington's defense, Steven Sims Jr. fumbled the punt return and gave the ball back to the Cardinals.

Those two fumbles resulted in a 14-yard rushing touchdown from Murray, putting the Cardinals up, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter.

Although it enters the second half down, 20-0 Washington has proven it can come back from double-digit deficits. For the team to do it again against the Cardinals, it will need to take better care of the football and take advantage of its opportunities.

