'A Great Learning Experience': How Washington Can Grow From Its Early Mistakes Against Arizona

The miscues began on the opening kickoff, when an illegal block above the waist backed up Washington inside its own 10-yard line. Then, on 3rd-and-7, Logan Thomas could not haul in a catchable pass from Dwayne Haskins Jr. deep down the right sideline. Punting out of his own end zone, Tress Way booted a 50-plus yarder that was returned for a short gain thanks to a solid coverage from Cam Sims. But after a holding call, Arizona began its opening possession in plus territory.

Washington's defense, which smothered the Eagles after a slow start in Week 1, had three chances to get off the field during its first possession Sunday. On 3rd-and-2, Montez Sweat fell for a fake hand-off that allowed Kyler Murray to run free around left end. Later, on a 3rd-and-3, Fabian Moreau bumped into Landon Collins, leaving DeAndre Hopkins with plenty of room to run after the catch.

And on 3rd-and-goal from the four-yard line, Hopkins ended up wide open in the back-middle of the end zone. Fewer than six minutes into the game, Washington trailed by a touchdown.