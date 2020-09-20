3 Keys Entering Washington's Week 2 Matchup With The Cardinals

In his first game with the Cardinals since being traded by the Houston Texans, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins led offense with 14 receptions for 151 yards. Hopkins, who had the third-most receiving yards in Week 1, is going to pose a huge threat to Washington's secondary.

The Cardinals are likely to keep trying to get the ball in Hopkins' hands, so Washington will have to put tight coverage on him. Last week, Washington's secondary had a big showing late in the first half and continued that into the rest of the game. Cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland both had interceptions, elevating the defense's energy. Washington's defense is ranked 8th in the league after having 37 total tackles. Washington held Wentz to a league-worst QBR of 14.2.