Snap Counts: Washington-Cardinals, Week 2

Sep 21, 2020 at 09:44 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

The Washington Football Team gang tackles wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in its game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 20, 2020. (Tanner Serrano/NFL)
Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Offense (66 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 66 100%
T Geron Christian Sr. 66 100%
G Wes Martin 66 100%
C Chase Roullier 66 100%
QB Dwayne Haskins 66 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 62 94%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 60 91%
TE Logan Thomas 60 91%
WR Dontrelle Inman 45 68%
RB Antonio Gibson 43 65%
G Wes Schweitzer 37 56%
J.D. McKissic 29 44%
G Brandon Scherff 29 44%
TE Marcus Baugh 15 23%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 6 9%
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden 5 8%
WR Cam Sims 4 6%
RB Peyton Barber 1 2%

PHOTOS: Week 2 - Washington vs. Cardinals, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photos courtesy of Tanner Serrano/NFL unless otherwise noted.)

Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP
1 / 31

Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP

Image from iOS (14)
2 / 31
Image from iOS (15)
3 / 31
Image from iOS (16)
4 / 31
Image from iOS (12)
5 / 31
Image from iOS (13)
6 / 31
Image from iOS (24)
7 / 31
Image from iOS (20)
8 / 31
Image from iOS (21)
9 / 31
Image from iOS (19)
10 / 31
Image from iOS (17)
11 / 31
Image from iOS (18)
12 / 31
Image from iOS (25)
13 / 31
Image from iOS (26)
14 / 31
Image from iOS (27)
15 / 31
Image from iOS (28)
16 / 31
Image from iOS (33)
17 / 31
Image from iOS (34)
18 / 31
Image from iOS (29)
19 / 31
Image from iOS (30)
20 / 31
Image from iOS (31)
21 / 31
Image from iOS (32)
22 / 31
Image from iOS (39)
23 / 31
Image from iOS (35)
24 / 31
Image from iOS (36)
25 / 31
Image from iOS (37)
26 / 31
Gibson TD, Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP
27 / 31

Gibson TD, Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP

Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP
28 / 31

Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP

Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP
29 / 31

Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP

Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP
30 / 31

Photo Credit: Darryl Webb/AP

Photo Credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP
31 / 31

Photo Credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP

Defense (77 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Troy Apke 77 100%
CB Jimmy Moreland 77 100%
SS Landon Collins 77 100%
LB Jon Bostic 77 100%
CB Ronald Darby 76 99%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 75 97%
DE Chase Young 55 71%
DT Jonathan Allen 50 65%
DE Montez Sweat 50 65%
DT Daron Payne 47 61%
DT Matt Ioannidis 42 55%
CB Fabian Moreau 41 53%
DB Kamren Curl 32 42%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 23 30%
DE Ryan Anderson 19 25%
DT Tim Settle 15 19%
DE James Smith-Williams 7 9%
LB Shaun Dion-Hamilton 6 8%
CB Greg Stroman 1 1%

