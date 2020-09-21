Snap Counts: Washington-Cardinals, Week 2

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Offense (66 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|66
|100%
|T Geron Christian Sr.
|66
|100%
|G Wes Martin
|66
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|66
|100%
|QB Dwayne Haskins
|66
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|62
|94%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|60
|91%
|TE Logan Thomas
|60
|91%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|45
|68%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|43
|65%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|37
|56%
|J.D. McKissic
|29
|44%
|G Brandon Scherff
|29
|44%
|TE Marcus Baugh
|15
|23%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|6
|9%
|WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
|5
|8%
|WR Cam Sims
|4
|6%
|RB Peyton Barber
|1
|2%
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photos courtesy of Tanner Serrano/NFL unless otherwise noted.)
Defense (77 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Troy Apke
|77
|100%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|77
|100%
|SS Landon Collins
|77
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|77
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|76
|99%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|75
|97%
|DE Chase Young
|55
|71%
|DT Jonathan Allen
|50
|65%
|DE Montez Sweat
|50
|65%
|DT Daron Payne
|47
|61%
|DT Matt Ioannidis
|42
|55%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|41
|53%
|DB Kamren Curl
|32
|42%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|23
|30%
|DE Ryan Anderson
|19
|25%
|DT Tim Settle
|15
|19%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|7
|9%
|LB Shaun Dion-Hamilton
|6
|8%
|CB Greg Stroman
|1
|1%