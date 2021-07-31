Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Primis Partner to Launch Single Mothers' Workforce Program

RICHMOND, Va., July 31, 2021 – The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Primis today announced the launch of the "Primis Works" program to provide single mothers in the Richmond area with the training and support necessary for a rewarding and blossoming career in the finance industry. With over 15 million single mothers in America, the goal of the program is to help secure bright futures for these women and their families, through identification, support, mentorship, and hiring at Primis.

"The tireless dedication and determination seen in single moms across our community is truly inspiring," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team. "As we focus on driving equity and increasing opportunities, we could not be more thrilled to partner on Primis Works for this special initiative, which will bring together needed resources and support to help area mothers achieve financial stability and professional success for themselves and their families."

"We take our responsibility seriously to support individuals and families in the communities where we are so fortunate to operate," said Primis's President & Chief Executive Officer, Dennis J. Zember Jr. "Working with the Washington Football Charitable Foundation, which has been so deeply committed to narrowing the opportunity gap in communities, makes a lot of sense for us as we try to drive change and provide a lasting impact for single mothers. We are excited to start this program in Richmond."

"Primis Works" will be launched in Richmond alongside the help of civic and faith-based organizations to identify single mothers who desire the training needed to work in the finance industry. Those selected will then go through a six-month training program that will arm them with the tools needed to thrive in their career and beyond. During training, participants will also be aided in obtaining their diplomas or the pursuit of a college degree. Training will continue for the next 18 months as they specialize or obtain specific career certifications. Throughout all training and schooling, the participants will receive substantial assistance with the cost of childcare and healthcare.

After two years of supportive training and schooling in the Primis Family, the program will move the single mothers into permanent careers at Primis and allow them to provide for their families and launch a career in the financial services industry.