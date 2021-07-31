News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Primis Partner to Launch Single Mothers' Workforce Program

Jul 31, 2021 at 10:35 AM
primis-logo

RICHMOND, Va., July 31, 2021 – The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Primis today announced the launch of the "Primis Works" program to provide single mothers in the Richmond area with the training and support necessary for a rewarding and blossoming career in the finance industry. With over 15 million single mothers in America, the goal of the program is to help secure bright futures for these women and their families, through identification, support, mentorship, and hiring at Primis. 

"The tireless dedication and determination seen in single moms across our community is truly inspiring," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team. "As we focus on driving equity and increasing opportunities, we could not be more thrilled to partner on Primis Works for this special initiative, which will bring together needed resources and support to help area mothers achieve financial stability and professional success for themselves and their families." 

"We take our responsibility seriously to support individuals and families in the communities where we are so fortunate to operate," said Primis's President & Chief Executive Officer, Dennis J. Zember Jr. "Working with the Washington Football Charitable Foundation, which has been so deeply committed to narrowing the opportunity gap in communities, makes a lot of sense for us as we try to drive change and provide a lasting impact for single mothers. We are excited to start this program in Richmond."

"Primis Works" will be launched in Richmond alongside the help of civic and faith-based organizations to identify single mothers who desire the training needed to work in the finance industry. Those selected will then go through a six-month training program that will arm them with the tools needed to thrive in their career and beyond. During training, participants will also be aided in obtaining their diplomas or the pursuit of a college degree. Training will continue for the next 18 months as they specialize or obtain specific career certifications. Throughout all training and schooling, the participants will receive substantial assistance with the cost of childcare and healthcare. 

After two years of supportive training and schooling in the Primis Family, the program will move the single mothers into permanent careers at Primis and allow them to provide for their families and launch a career in the financial services industry.

"We need to do everything we can to empower single mothers and prepare them for successful and meaningful careers," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. "We applaud the Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Primis for their partnership in this program and their commitment to supporting our community."

Related Content

news

Washington Signs G Ross Reynolds, Place 2 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday.
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

USA Rugby to host legendary New Zealand All Blacks in Washington, DC On Oct. 23 at FedExField

The U.S. Men's National Rugby Team, The Eagles, will host the most successful rugby team on the planet, the New Zealand All Blacks, for the first time ever in Washington, DC.
news

Washington Football Team And United Airlines Announce COVID Relief Grant Program

United Airlines will fund COVID relief grants for select businesses from the Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network's Shop Black Directory.
news

Washington Football Team to Offer No Fees on Single-Game Ticket Purchases This Weekend 

s a thank you to fans and in celebration of the summer season, the Washington Football Team today announced that the Team will be waiving all single-game ticket fees for a limited time this upcoming holiday weekend.
news

Washington Football Team Fans Can Now Register For Free Fan Passes For Training Camp 

Team Reveals 2021 Training Camp Theme Days and Practice Schedule
news

Washington Football Team Selects "Fan Ambassador Network" To Support A Reimagined Gameday Experience

Members will serve as the Voice of the Fanbase throughout the 2021 season.
news

Vistaprint Named Official Design Partner Of The Washington Football Team In New Multi-Year Deal 

Vistaprint will also work closely with the Washington Football Team to support its Shop Black initiative, a directory of black-owned businesses in the DMV, curated by the team's Black Engagement Network.
news

Washington Football Charitable Foundation and The Washington Alumni Association Host Sixth Annual Washington Charity Golf Classic Presented by Pepsi

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and the Washington Alumni Association will host the sixth annual Washington Charity Golf Classic on Monday, June 28 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va.
news

Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp 

Fans can visit the Training Camp hub at WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp for more information as well as to sign up to be notified when Free Fan Passes become available. Fans will also receive team updates, offers and exclusive content by visiting the Training Camp hub.
Advertising