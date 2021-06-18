News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Charitable Foundation and The Washington Alumni Association Host Sixth Annual Washington Charity Golf Classic Presented by Pepsi

Jun 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., June 18, 2021 – The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and the Washington Alumni Association will host the sixth annual Washington Charity Golf Classic on Monday, June 28 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va. Shotgun start will take place at 10:00 a.m., and proceeds from the tournament will support the Washington Football Team's annual Back to School Fair, which provides children and families in need with a single destination for all of their back-to-school necessities. 

Team President Jason Wright and General Manager Martin Mayhew are expected to attend in addition to more than 18 Washington Alumni including Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams (XXII), Mike Bragg, Ricky Ervins, Ken Harvey, Tim Hightower, Raleigh McKenzie, Brian Mitchell, Will Montgomery, Joshua Morgan, Mark Moseley, Mike Nelms, Brig Owens, Evan Royster, Chris Samuels, Rick Doc Walker, Donnie Warren and Josh Wilson

The tournament is a net scramble format with a Washington Alumni leading each foursome. The event will feature hole prizes and contests including an all-expenses-paid trip to the Super Bowl of Golf for the winning team. Past sites for the Super Bowl of Golf include Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs, Torrey Pines Golf Course, Doral Resort & Country Club, Amelia Island Plantation Course and Maui Prince Resort.

This year's Golf Classic also includes an online silent auction that features more than 25 unique items including autographed Washington Football Team memorabilia, trips and experiences. The silent auction is powered by Handbid, using mobile and online technology that allows anyone to bid on these exclusive items from anywhere. The auction is open now and will close at 3:00 p.m. on June 28, 2021. Please visit, https://events.handbid.com/auctions/washington-football-charitable-foundation-auction/items for more information and to bid.

Acknowledging the challenges area students and families faced this past year, funds raised from the tournament and silent auction will help ensure students feel prepared for the upcoming school year. Registered participants for this year's Back to School Fair will receive school supply kits that include backpacks, books, traditional and distance learning school supplies, hygiene and PPE supplies, school uniforms, and services such as dental exams and haircuts. Annually, the Back to School Fair benefits children and families from Prince George's County, the District of Columbia and the greater DC Metro area. Since 2015, this event has provided new backpacks, school supply kits and additional resources to nearly 4,000 students across the region.

Founded by team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, the Washington Football Charitable Foundation is focused on supporting education, children's health and wellness, and preparing youth for their futures. It provides support and services to more than 179,000 children and families annually and has given back more than $31M to the community since it began in 2000. 

Tournament media availability will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the shotgun start and 2:30-3:30 p.m. for the reception and awards ceremony. 

Any questions regarding the Washington Charity Golf Classic Presented by Pepsi should be directed to Ashley Whitlock or Jessie Johnson of Washington Public Relations at Ashley.Whitlock@washingtonfootball.com or Jessie.Johnson@washingtonfootball.com. Media interested in attending the event should also contact Ashley and Jessie.

