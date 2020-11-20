Washington Football Charitable Foundation Hosts 18th Annual Harvest Feast At FedExField

The following day, volunteers, First Ladies of Football and Washington Football Alumni including Ricky Ervins, Arie Kouandjio, Will Montgomery, Santana Moss and Fred Smoot, gathered at FedExField to distribute about 90,000 pounds of packaged food and fresh produce, as well as 30,000 pounds of turkey to over 2,5000 families in the community.

As cars lined up and wrapped around FedExField's parking lot, volunteers dispersed into different stations to begin handing out the packaged goods in a safe and contactless, drive-thru format. To keep everyone distanced, cars pulled through four separate lanes and were greeted by groups of three, who placed the bagged items in the trunk of the car. To the delight of many participants, they were greeted in the lanes by former players of the burgundy and gold.

Former center Will Montgomery was one of those special guests, delicately placing bags of goods in the trunks of cars. He has been volunteering at the Harvest Feast for the past four years, and a pandemic wasn't going to stop him from giving back to the community.