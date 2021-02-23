Washington Football Charitable Foundation Partners With EverFi, Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Washington To Implement African American History Program

The partnership, while exciting, is just the first step in the minds of Williams and Sundberg. They intend to be involved throughout the implementation phase, visiting different locations and helping teach students once it is safe to do so. That's when they'll be able to see tangible effects of emphasizing Black history to the next generation of difference makers.

"I think the most important thing is that you learn about the struggles that so many blacks had to go through in order to be where we are today," Williams said. "And I think with a lot of the young Black kids, what you do is you give them hope when you realize that there's an awful lot of Blacks who have contributed. And the way they contributed, you give them hope that they can do the same thing when they get old enough to be considered that guy or that girl who has to take care of other people, that they can contribute the same way some of these heroes and sheroes have done in the past."