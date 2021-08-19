3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Matchup Against The Bengals

2. An Opportunity To Build On Positives For The Offense

Last week's game against the Patriots was an opportunity for Washington to give a taste of what the offense could look like this season. Fans didn't get to see much; the starters were only on the field for half of the first quarter. With that said, there were some encouraging signs.

If anyone was looking for Ryan Fitzpatrick to have a solid connection with his receivers, they were not disappointed. Fitzpatrick targeted four different players in his two drives and completed 5-of-8 passes for 58 yards. Taylor Heinicke also had a solid night, completing 60% of his passes for 86 yards. A staggering 20 players were targeted during the game, and 17 of them made at least one catch.

There were several admirable individual performances as well, most notably by Jaret Patterson, who had 70 total yards on 14 touches.