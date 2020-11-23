With Win Over Bengals And Eagles' Loss, NFC East Suddenly Breaking Washington's Way

The game was ugly. The standings are even uglier. But Sunday's 20-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gives the Washington Football Team an opportunity to do something that was unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

Three-win Washington now has a Thanksgiving Day opportunity to grab sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Washington, at 3-7, is just a half-game back of the division-leading 3-6-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who lost, 22-17, on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns. To take the division lead, Washington will need to travel to Dallas this week and beat the Cowboys, who are also 3-7 after clawing out a 31-28 win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings. If Philadelphia and New York lose the following weekend, Washington could end Week 12 all alone in first.

The significance wasn't lost on wide receiver Terry McLaurin after the victory.