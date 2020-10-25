5 Takeaways From Washington's 25-3 Win Over The Cowboys

2. QB Kyle Allen bounced back.

After turnovers spoiled an overwise promising performance against New York, Allen made the throws he needed to and took care of the ball en route to earning his first victory as Washington's starter.

Allen only attempted 25 passes but completed 15 of them for 194 yards and two touchdowns -- all of which contributed to a 111.1 passer rating, the fourth-highest of his career. Better yet, Allen did not commit a turnover during a full game for the first time since Week 13.

Allen also took shots downfield, which was something Washington's offense was lacking the first six weeks. First, he connected with a wide open Logan Thomas down the right sideline for a 26-yard gain, which led to the team's first touchdown a few plays later. On Washington's next drive, Allen found Terry McLaurin for a 52-yard score to put Washington ahead, 15-3.

Allen's final statistics will not stand out to those who glance at the box score, but his ability to manage the game while consistently moving down the field are just what the team wants to see out of him.