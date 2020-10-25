3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Cowboys

2. Defense Gets To Andy Dalton Early

Dallas rolled into FedExField with the NFL's No. 1 offense, but it didn't take long for Washington to make its presence felt on Andy Dalton.

After Allen was stopped one yard short of the goal line, Washington forced a 3rd-and-8 at the Cowboys' 16-yard line. Dalton saw pressure coming and immediately scrambled to his right, but he wasn't fast enough for Landon Collins, who knocked the ball loose on a nine-yard sack. The ball, which rolled into the end zone, was recovered by tight end Dalton Schultz and who was ruled down, giving Washington it's first safety of the year as well as a 2-0 lead.