Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 7

Oct 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Dallas Cowboys:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.
  • No. 19 WR Robert Foster
  • No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr
  • No. 74 T Geron Christian Sr.
  • No. 83 WR Isaiah Wright
  • No. 95 DE Casey Toohill
  • No. 96 James Smith Williams

The Dallas Cowboys declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 3 QB Garrett Gilbert
  • No. 17 WR Malik Turner
  • No. 41 FS Reggie Robinson
  • No. 53 ILB Rashad Smith
  • No. 56 DE Bradlee Anae
  • No. 57 LB Luke Gifford
  • No. 70 G Zack Martin

