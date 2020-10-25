Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 7

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Dallas Cowboys:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.
- No. 19 WR Robert Foster
- No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr
- No. 74 T Geron Christian Sr.
- No. 83 WR Isaiah Wright
- No. 95 DE Casey Toohill
- No. 96 James Smith Williams
The Dallas Cowboys declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 3 QB Garrett Gilbert
- No. 17 WR Malik Turner
- No. 41 FS Reggie Robinson
- No. 53 ILB Rashad Smith
- No. 56 DE Bradlee Anae
- No. 57 LB Luke Gifford
- No. 70 G Zack Martin
