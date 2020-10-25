News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Instant Analysis: Washington Easily Handles The Cowboys

Oct 25, 2020 at 04:21 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Terry McLaurin makes a 52-yard touchdown catch in a 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Terry McLaurin makes a 52-yard touchdown catch in a 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team was at its own 48-yard line, and Trevon Diggs was arguing with Terry McLaurin at the end of a three-yard run. It's unclear exactly what Diggs said to the second-year wide receiver, but McLaurin made him pay for it seconds later.

Lined up as an outside receiver, McLaurin took off in a flat-out sprint past Diggs to get open. Quarterback Kyle Allen then delivered a high-arching pass to the former Ohio State Buckeye, who hauled in the ball and ran into the end zone to give Washington a 15-3 lead.

McLaurin flashed a grin as he jogged off the field. It was just one example of how he and Washington's offense were able to handle the Cowboys' defense with relative ease as the team racked up 397 yards in a 25-3 victory.

From start to finish, Washington moved the ball more effectively than it had all season. As Antonio Gibson put up his first-career 100-yard game with 128 yards on 20 carries and McLaurin caught seven passes for 90 yards, the offense averaged six yards per play compared to the Cowboys' 2.6.

Despite going against the NFL's No. 1 offense, the defense was able to stymie a unit that put up 464 yards per game. Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci were sacked six times, which is the defense's best outing since Week 1, and they combined for 114 passing yards.

Ironically enough, it was the defense that got Washington on the board first after the offense drove down to Dallas' one-yard and was stopped short of the goal line. Landon Collins slapped the ball from Dalton's hand, which forced a safety that gave Washington a 2-0 lead. Following a Cowboys free kick, the offense marched 63 yards downfield on seven plays. This time, Washington punched the ball in on a 12-yard run from Gibson.

Related Links

Dallas responded with a 45-yard field goal, but Washington extended the lead even further with McLaurin's touchdown as well as a 15-yard touchdown to Logan Thomas. By halftime, Washington held a 22-3 lead, which stands as the first time all season the team entered the third quarter with a lead.

From there, Washington was able to chip away at the clock. It was the only team to score points in the second half with a 30-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins, but thanks to a stellar performance from the defense, which only allowed 30 yards in the final 30 minutes, Washington did enough to secure its second victory of the season and bring a 2-1 NFC East record into the bye week.

Related Content

news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 25-3 Win Over Dallas

Washington secured its second NFC East win with a 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three individuals who stood out during the Week 7 matchup.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's 25-3 Win Over The Cowboys

The Washington Football Team dominated in every facet of its win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Cowboys

The Washington Football Team leads the Dallas Cowboys, 22-3, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 7

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-19 loss against the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 20-19 Loss To The Giants

Despite the 20-19 defeat, Logan Thomas, Kendall Fuller and Cole Holcomb were key players for the Washington Football Team against New York on Sunday.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Giants

The Washington Football Team played better in an NFC East matchup against the New York Giants but could not convert the game-winning two-point conversion attempt. Here are five takeaways from Sunday's game.
news

Instant Analysis: Washington Suffers 20-19 Loss In New York

Kyle Allen's fumble late in the fourth quarter resulted in the Giants' go-ahead score Sunday. 
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Giants

The Washington Football Team trails the New York Giants, 13-10, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 6

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

Advertising