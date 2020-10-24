3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 7 Matchup Vs. The Cowboys

The Washington Football Team will be looking for its first win since Week 1 when it hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. (A comprehensive preview of the game can be found, HERE.)

Here are three keys for Washington entering the Week 7 matchup:

1. Pressure QB Andy Dalton

Dallas concluded the 2019 season with a starting offensive line that combined to make 18 Pro Bowl appearances and earn first-team All-Pro honors seven times. But Sunday in Washington, its starting unit will look very different.

First center Travis Frederick retired in March, and since the season started, tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins both suffered season-ending injuries. Guard Zack Martin was ruled out Sunday, too, after suffering a concussion Monday night versus the Cardinals. That leaves the Cowboys with a unit that has combined to start 26 games; Geron Christian Sr. is the only Washington starter who has started fewer.

Facing a ravaged offensive line, Washington must apply constant pressure to quarterback Andy Dalton. The Cowboys might have the NFL's best wide receiving trio in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, and if Dalton has time to throw, the 10-year veteran is going to find them.

Washington has only recorded eight sacks since its eight-sack performance in Week 1, but the Cowboys' issues up front are similar to the ones the Eagles dealt with in the season opener.

The defense will also be looking to take advantage against a Cowboys team that has committed a league-high 15 turnovers (nine fumbles lost and six interceptions).