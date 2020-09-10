Washington Football Daily 9/10: Jack Del Rio Is Tired Of Hearing About His Defensive Line's Potential. He Wants To See Production.

QUICK HITS

-- Rivera unveils his reading list: A known bookworm, Rivera is currently reading two books: "The Splendid and The Vile" by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and "The Real All Americans" by Washington Post reporter Sally Jenkins.

Rivera said Churchill's book is about "hunkering down for the long haul," which he can relate to after signing a multi-year contract to become Washington's head coach in January. "There are a lot of good messages in it about preparation and understanding that things are going to be easy -- they're going to be hard -- but getting everybody to rally," Rivera said. "I found some solace in reading a book like that."

Jenkins' book focuses on the Carlisle Indian School football team. Rivera said he initially chose the book to better familiarize himself with the history of Native Americans, and so far he's been pleased. "It's just an enjoyable book. I'm learning a lot. Like I said, for personal reasons that book has been interesting."

-- Chase Roullier gives his scouting report of Chase Young: After months of speculation, Young will make his NFL debut Sunday against a pair of perennial Pro Bowlers in Jason Peters and Lane Johnson. Without preseason games, the Eagles have not been able to see Young in action, but starting center Chase Roullier has gone up against him sporadically over the past six weeks. The basis of his scouting report was simple: Young is going to be a problem for opposing offenses.

"He's got a very, very uncommon combination of speed and strength and quickness that is difficult for any offensive lineman to deal with," Roullier said. "In my few reps that I've had to go against him, it's been difficult to have to combat the bull rush with his strength and how quick he is being able to take an edge. And that's something that I think he's going to move forward in his career with and really wreak some havoc in this league."

-- Zampese highlights Haskins' competitiveness: Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese first got to know Dwayne Haskins Jr. during the virtual offseason, but training camp was the first time he got to see how his young quarterback acted once he got on the field. Haskins' desire to succeed stood out.