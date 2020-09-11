Washington Football Daily 9/11: The Offensive Line Will Bring A 'Very Physical Mentality' Into Week 1

QUICK HITS

-- Ken Zampese does not want to overwhelm Dwayne Haskins Jr. before Sunday's game: Washington's opener against the Philadelphia Eagles could be a defining moment for Dwayne Haskins Jr. He was named the starting quarterback for Week 1 and finally has the chance to show off the work he has put in over the offseason. Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said he will go over certain situations on third downs and red zone plays on Saturday night, but he does not want to give Haskins too much information before the game.

"Not say too much and let the physical talent and the reactionary ability of the player take over. And then just: 'Hey, let's get some sleep and then have some fun the next day and execute. Do what you're here to do.'"

-- Rivera has a history of keeping the score close in season openers: Rivera is entering his 10th season as a head coach, and one constant throughout the decade is that his season openers tend to be close games. Rivera is 4-5 in Week 1, but those games were decided by an average of eight points. There is no secret to keeping games close in season openers, according to Rivera; it all comes down to making plays.

"It's not gratifying to lose obviously, but at least as a football team you can say, 'We know where we are. We're progressing.' I like [the Eagles] as the home opener because these guys are the gold standard in our division. They won it last year and got into the playoffs. So, this will be a good measuring stick as far as where we are as a football team."

-- Zampese is confident in Haskins' resiliency: Zampese knows he and Haskins can only prepare for so much before Sunday's game. There will undoubtedly be unexpected factors throughout the contest that Haskins will have to respond to. Zampese has only worked with Haskins on the field for about a month, but he has "all the confidence in the world that he's going to be fine when those things happen."