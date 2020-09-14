Washington Football Daily 9/14: Ron Rivera Highlights Dwayne Haskins' Resilience In Week 1 Win

Rivera highlighted Haskins' second drive of the third quarter, which lasted five plays, covered 20 yards and ended with a touchdown that brought Washington within three points.

Following a one-yard completion, Haskins delivered a perfectly timed pass to Steven Sims Jr. in between the linebacker and the safety. The result was a 17-yard pickup, and three plays later, running back Peyton Barber plowed across the goal line for a one-yard score.

"He showed confidence [on that drive]," Rivera said. "He stood tall, made some really good decisions, delivered a couple nice drives. It just looked like he had good command."

Haskins carried that momentum into the fourth quarter, when Washington orchestrated a 13-play, 48-yard drive to punch in the go-ahead score. Haskins faced two third downs of at least eight yards on that possession and converted both with completions to tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Later in the drive, Rivera trusted Haskins and the offense to convert a 4th-and-1 from the four-yard line. Barber picked up the first down before finding the end zone moments later.