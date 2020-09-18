Washington Football Daily 9/18: Expect The Offense To Use A Lot Of Motion This Season

QUICK HITS

-- "Excellence is sustained success": Jonathan Allen learned this lesson from Alabama head coach Nick Saban, and he relayed it to reporters Thursday when asked about the defensive line's dominance against the Eagles. "Anyone can be great for one game," Allen said. "And we weren't even great for one game; we were great for two-and-a-half quarters."

To validate the hype surrounding the defensive line, Allen said the unit must string together multiple performances like the one it put forth in Week 1. The group's next test comes Sunday in Arizona.

-- Love taking "quality reps" in practice: Running backs coach Randy Jordan said Bryce Love has been "working extremely hard" and "taking quality reps" in practice. After missing his entire rookie season recovering from a knee injury, Love began the 2020 campaign fourth on the depth chart. He was inactive against the Eagles.

"He's on track I feel like. The thing that I love about him is he's humble and hard-working. If you're humble and hard-working and you continue to improve daily, it's a fact that he's a guy that's going to eventually help us down the line."

-- Rivera lays out Week 2 expectations for Haskins: A slow start gave way to a productive afternoon for Dwayne Haskins Jr., who competed 14 of his final 19 passes for a touchdown in Washington's 27-17 win over the Eagles. Head coach Ron Rivera wants to see that type of performance from the onset in Arizona.