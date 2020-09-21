Washington Football Daily 9/21: Ron Rivera Wants To See Dwayne Haskins Start Games Faster

QUICK HITS

-- Positive news on Brandon Scherff: Three-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff was injured near the end of the second quarter Sunday and did not return for the rest of the game. Rivera would not give the full details on Scherff's injury, but he did open Monday's press conference by saying the team received good news on Scherff's status.

"He's going to miss a couple of weeks or something like that, but it's all positive. We'll go from there. I'll give you a full report on Wednesday, but just so you know it's positive."

-- Rivera wants more out of the defense's pass rush: Washington currently leads the NFL with 11 sacks. That's a fact Rivera is happy about entering Week 3. But he also admitted Sunday's game was a disappointment because he felt the unit took a step backward. The team played tentative on defense, Rivera said, compared to its Week 1 performance against the Eagles. That might have been because of Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald, but he still wants to see more from the players and coaches.

"We have a ways to go to get better, to get better as a football team. Am I fired up? Yeah, I am. But I'm a little bit disappointed in the way we played. Again, we've got to look at how we call the game as coaches as well."

-- Haskins liked the toughness from the running backs: The duo of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic accounted for the bulk of Washington's 117 rushing yards on 23 carries. That showed progress from the team's 80 yards on the ground against the Eagles. That performance impressed Haskins, who said the group "had an attitude of being tougher than the guy ahead of you or the guy in front of you."