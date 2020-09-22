Washington Football Daily 9/22: Terry McLaurin Among Best Pass-Catchers In Franchise History Through 16 Games

QUICK HITS

-- Scherff sidelined for at least three weeks: To compensate for the risks of COVID-19, teams are allowed to activate an unlimited number of players off Injured Reserve after three weeks for this season only. Since Washington placed Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff on IR on Tuesday, the earliest he'll be able to come back is for Week 6 against the New York Giants.

Scherff left Sunday's game with a knee injury, but Rivera said the team received "some good news" about its top offensive lineman Monday. "He's going to miss a couple of weeks or something like that, but it's all positive. We'll go from there."

Wes Schweitzer, who replaced Scherff at right guard against the Cardinals, is listed as the starter in the latest depth chart, which was released Tuesday. Fifth-round rookie Keith Ismael is now the backup at all three interior offensive line spots.

-- Sims promoted to the active roster: Washington took advantage of another new rule by temporarily elevating Cam Sims to the 53-man roster for the first two games. Sims played 48% of the special teams snaps in the season opener and then played 71% of those snaps in Arizona. He also received four offensive snaps Sunday, serving as the fifth receiver instead of undrafted rookie Isaiah Wright, who was inactive.

By placing Scherff on IR, Washington was able to avoid waiving someone in favor of Sims, who likely would have been called up at some point anyway.

-- Pierre-Louis finds success in starting role: During his first three NFL seasons, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis combined for 43 total tackles. He recorded almost a third of those during Sunday's game with 15 takedowns (10 solo) and a forced fumble, all of which helped him earn Pro Football Focus' Secret Superstar of the Week.

"Pierre-Louis was lights-out in coverage, making numerous stops in a blink of an eye. He had five passing stops on the day en route to a 93.0 coverage grade. Both of those marks led all off-ball linebackers in Week 2. Pierre-Louis might have followed a journeyman's path to this point, but he looks like a secret superstar in the making."

As a seven-year pro, Pierre-Louis is finally getting the chance to be a full-time starter and making the most of it.