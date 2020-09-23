Washington Football Daily 9/23: Matt Ioanndis Has Been Learning 'A Whole Different Play Style.' It's Challenging, But It's Paying Off.

QUICK HITS

-- Ron Rivera doesn't want to rely on one position to win: Washington's defensive line will have a tough test Sunday when it goes against the Cleveland Browns' offensive line. Per Football Outsiders, the unit ranks first in second-level rushing yardage and fifth in open-field rushing yardage. Head coach Ron Rivera thinks looking at individual matchups are "cool" and fun to talk about, but he doesn't believe in putting the outcome of a game on one specific position group.

"It's still the 11-on-11. I don't ever want to try to create that perception that it's all on this group and they're the only guys, if they don't play well we don't win. No, because you don't want your guys coming and saying, 'We're getting our butts kicked up front.' Well, what about what's happening in the back? So, is it a good matchup? Yeah, it should be a good matchup. I'm not necessarily sure if it's just about the offensive linemen. They've got two quality running backs. I can tell you right now, if we don't stop the run, their play-action game becomes very dangerous."

-- Washington wants its offense to start faster: Starting slow has been an issue for Washington's offense. They have been outscored, 37-7, in the first half of games through two weeks, and offensive coordinator Scott Turner said that has stood out to him in both games. He said there are a multitude of factors that attribute to that, and the team is looking at everything to fix it.

"We want to get the ball to [WR] Terry [McLaurin]. We have plays where he's considered the number one option and there's progressions. The pass game isn't like the run game where you choose who to give it to. You have options. The defense, they have coaches and they know that, too. We try to find ways to get him the ball. He's eighth in the league in receiving, so he's getting the ball. Then everyone talks about tempo; we look at that as well. We do tempo where that's another thing we were eighth in the league in first0half pace. So, we're running a play about every 24 seconds. The difference between eighth and second I think is about one second. We look to explore all options. Anything we can do to be successful. I think it comes down to just making plays or me putting guys into the right situation. It's never just one thing."

-- Dwayne Haskins Jr. sees a chance to build on the offense's late success against the Cardinals: After getting off to a 20-0 start against the Cardinals, the offense came alive by scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter. Dwayne Haskins Jr. believes the unit can build off that late success, particularly when it comes to understanding the tempo of the game.