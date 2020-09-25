Washington Football Daily 9/25: Terry McLaurin Sees A Fun Challenge In Facing A Defense's Best Cornerback

QUICK HITS

-- Ron Rivera explains when position flexibility became so important to him: Head coach Ron Rivera has spoken multiple times on the importance of position flexibility. He received first-hand lessons on its significance when he was the San Diego Chargers' defensive coordinator. He once had a player who he said could play every position on the front seven except for nose tackle, and in one particular game, someone who primarily played right tackle was able to step in at right guard. Rivera said that was a big factor in winning the game.

It was those moments that made him realize how vital having players who are comfortable performing in multiple positions can be.

"You have a guy that can play more than one spot, and all of sudden one or two guys go down, you can plug that guy in. …That's kind of how I came about it. It's just one of those things that you see guys that can play more than one position -- they have value because of that situation."

-- Steve Russ has a simple plan for Cleveland's running backs: The Browns own one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL through two weeks. They average 176.5 rushing yards per game, and their two running backs -- Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt -- and fifth and tied for ninth in rushing yards, respectively. Washington linebackers coach Steve Russ said the duo loves contact and hits rushing holes quickly. So, he has a solution for stopping them: get downhill and hit them.

"You've got to be able to throw your uppercuts, roll your hips and you've got to be able to run your feet on contact. ...We've got to do a great job of making sure when we make contact, we're doing it on our terms. We want to be able to get these guys thick. You hit them on the edges and they're going to get a lot of leaky yards. We've got to be able to employ our power. Like I said, roll our hips by throwing our uppercuts and—again—running your feet on contact is going to be key with these guys because they don't like to go down on first hits."

-- Kamren Curl had to make the most of training camp as a seventh-round pick: Safety Kamren Curl was Washington's next-to-last draft pick in April when selected him No. 216 overall in the seventh-round, but he made one of the biggest splashes in training camp with three interceptions. With only two weeks of padded practices before the regular season, Curl said he had to make the most of his opportunities and learn not to make the same mistakes twice.