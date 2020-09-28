Washington Football Daily 9/28: Ron Rivera Has Been 'Very Pleased' With The Rookie Class So Far

QUICK HITS

-- Secondary returns to full strength: Cornerback Kendall Fuller started Sunday and played all 63 defensive snaps, which is an encouraging sign after Fuller missed the first two games with a knee injury. With Fuller starting opposite Ronald Darby, and Washington often using three linebackers to defend the Browns' rushing attack, Jimmy Moreland only played 13 snaps and Fabian Moreau did not see the field aside from special teams.

The secondary has struggled with receivers getting behind them, but that was not the case against the Browns. After giving up eight plays of 20-plus yards the first two games, the unit did not allow a completion of more than 18 yards.

"I thought for the most part we were able to contain the passing game," Rivera said. "A week before, the receivers had big days. We were able to limit their exposure and explosive plays."

-- McLaurin is a YAC machine: Terry McLaurin is averaging 11.2 yards after catch per reception this season; no receiver with at least 15 receptions has more than 6.8. "Just fortunate to have him," Rivera said of McLaurin. "Everything he works on he excels at."

After compiling 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games, McLaurin is on pace to haul in 85 balls for 1,434 yards this season. Expect Washington to continue finding McLaurin in space and letting him make plays.

-- Rivera believes Haskins' mistakes are due to inexperience: Haskins has been in the NFL for about 18 months, but Rivera has pointed out multiple times that he only has 10 career starts. "He is a young quarterback who, in my opinion, is really just going through his rookie year and has not quite finished it yet."

Haskins' four turnovers Sunday resulted in 24 points for the Browns, but Rivera still believes in his young signal-caller. The key for Haskins will be continuing to grow while trying not to make the same mistakes.