Washington Football Daily 9/29: Jennifer King, Callie Brownson And Sarah Thomas Make NFL History

QUICK HITS

-- Matt Ioannidis placed on Injured Reserve: Fifth-year defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis was off to a strong start, but now his season is over after tearing his bicep against the Cleveland Browns. Ioannidis, who recorded 1.5 sacks and seven tackles in two games, suffered his injury after playing in nine defensive snaps. He sat out the rest of the game, and Rivera confirmed on Sirius XM Radio that he was done for the year.

"That's disappointing," Rivera said. "He started so strong for us. He's such a physical player, he's a huge presence in the middle, so we're going to miss him."

-- Washington receives positive news about Dontrelle Inman: Speaking of injuries, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman also left the Browns game in the fourth quarter holding his wrist and did not return. Inman had a strong game, scoring two of Washington's three touchdowns. Fortunately, Rivera said the X-rays on Inman's wrist came back negative and that it was not fractured.

"He played well. He was a presence obviously with the touchdown catches. He's a guy that kind of helps lead those young guys, so I've been very pleased with having Dontrelle around."

-- Rivera gives his thoughts on explaining his plan for long-term success to veterans: Rivera has a plan for building long-term success in Washington. There are plenty of young players for him to build around, but there are also experienced veterans on the roster who want to win now. Players like Thomas Davis Sr. are near the ends of their careers and likely won't factor into the team's plan five years from now. Rivera understands that, but he also wants those veterans to know they are here to help and be part of the team.