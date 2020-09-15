Washington Football Daily 9/15: Ron Rivera Knew His Players Had Been Through A Lot. That's What Made Seeing Them Smile After A Win So Gratifying.

QUICK HITS

"The People's Corner" grabbed his first interception: Cornerback Jimmy Moreland has become a fan favorite over the past two seasons. Rivera has said Moreland has a knack for being around the ball, and strong safety Landon Collins believes Moreland is playing with more confidence. He was still searching for his first-career interception, though, and he finally got it during the Eagles' second drive of the third quarter.

"It was a big play in my eyes," Moreland said. "It helped my team to go on and score 17 points. It was a huge weight off of my shoulders getting my first interception and I helped my team, so I was really happy about that."

Rivera wants his players to start getting ready for the Cardinals: Wentz presented a one-dimensional challenge to Washington's defense. He completed 24 passes for 270 yards and two scores, but he did not pose a threat with his legs. That will not be the case against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Murray was the second-most efficient rushing quarterback, according to Football Outsiders, and Rivera wants his players to be ready for the new challenge.

"He's a heck of a football player and you're going to have to have guys that are fresh," he said. "Guys are going to have to understand that you have to be ready to rotate, you have to be ready to roll and, again, you've got to play high energy against a terrific football player like [Murray]."

Rivera believes the team can win in different ways: Sunday's game was defined by the performance from Washington's defense. The offense managed to score 27 points -- a feat they only accomplished three times in 2019 -- but it could only muster 239 total yards. Rivera will not count out the possibility of the offense "catching fire," though, and does believe that eventually the team can win in other ways besides relying on the defense.