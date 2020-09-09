Washington Football Daily 9/9: Ron Rivera Is Focused On Starting Strong In The NFC East

The 2020 season is here, and we'll have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera.

Washington has not won a divisional game since Oct. 28, 2018, and that's something head coach Ron Rivera wants to change.

Rivera knows how important playing well in one's division is in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers sat atop the NFC South for three consecutive years from 2013-15 and advanced to at least the divisional round of the playoffs in each season when Rivera was leading the team. In 10 seasons under Rivera, the Panthers finished in at least second place five times and made the playoffs in four of those seasons.

With the Philadelphia Eagles -- the reigning NFC East champions -- coming to FedExField on Sept. 13, Rivera see an opportunity to build momentum for the rest of the year.

"Remember, they're the standard now," Rivera said. "The thing that we have to do is understand that this...is the measuring stick. You want to win your division; you've got it beat teams like this."

The Eagles have been one of the NFC East's top teams for the past three seasons. They have won the division twice in that span and won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. Rivera said in May that playing the Eagles in Week 1 will be "a good measuring stick" for where Washington is as a team, and he reiterated that point again Wednesday. If Washington can win its division, he said, then it can start building on that success.

"You look at as, 'I've got to win my division first. Then who is the gold standard for the conference?' he said. "That's the gold standard that you have to beat. If you can do that, now who's the gold standard for the league?"

Rivera has plans on winning a Super Bowl while coaching in Washington, which means the team would need to get past the top teams like the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs -- last year's Super Bowl winners. But he wants to take care of the division first, and that starts Sunday against the Eagles.