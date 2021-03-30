News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Dance Team Releases Audition Schedule for 2021 Season

Mar 30, 2021 at 11:50 AM
2021_dance_team_auditions

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA., March 30, 2021 – The Washington Football entertainment team will hold open auditions for the Washington Football Team's 2021 season on Saturday, May 8th, with check-in at 10:00 AM ET for a 10:30 AM ET start. Call backs and final selections will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Those interested in joining should register below by Saturday, May 1, at 11:59 PM ET to receive communications and further details as the process nears.

Senior advisor of gameday entertainment Petra Pope also will host a pre-audition clinic on April 24, 2021 to give prospects an opportunity to learn how the program will evolve and what she and her selection committee will be looking for as they build out a revamped entertainment offering. Check-in for the clinic is at 9:30 AM ET for a 10:00 AM ET start. 

FedExField in Landover, MD will host the clinic and auditions, which are open to all dancers ages 18 or older. Pope will be constructing a 40-member team with a variety of athletes and dancers, including gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls, and litefeet, each of whom will be asked to complete floor combinations for the selection committee during tryouts. The group chosen will perform at Washington Football Team home games during the 2021 season and will represent the team in the community year-round. Health and safety will be of the utmost priority during each of the in-person sessions with masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines enforced.

"I can't wait to begin to put the vision for the Washington Football dance team into action," Pope, whose appointment was announced earlier this month, said. "We are developing a fresh approach that isn't typical in the NFL currently, but how we execute that will depend on the talent we have come through FedExField in early May. The dance and hip-hop scene in D.C. is one of the best in the world and I'm looking forward to seeing what the local athletes and dancers – along with those who make the trip – bring to auditions. This team will continue the rich history of the program by electrifying on Sundays and setting the gold standard with our work in the DMV community, too." 

Fans can stay up to date on all Washington Football Team news via the team's website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. As the rebranding process evolves, www.washingtonjourney.com will continue to be updated with new content and will migrate to serving as a place for fans to share ideas related to a reimagined gameday experience in addition to other topics.

