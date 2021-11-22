Sunday's fourth down stops are an embodiment of defensive strides

Smith-Williams has seen increased playing time recently on the edge with Young and Sweat's injuries. While the defensive line got home for the sack, the secondary and linebackers locked up on the backend. The play prior was similar, as William Jackson III delivered a perfectly timed pass breakup to set up the fourth down opportunity. Both plays where the defense operates as a collective unit represent another positive development for Washington's defense.

"The coverage guys stayed where they were supposed to," head coach Ron Rivera said of the play. "They had vision on their receivers. They matched their guys. I thought it was a great call by Jack Del Rio. Because of that the quarterback had to pump the ball, hold it and then try to step up through and just the rush guys were in their lanes. That again, I will tell the guys, the play doesn't care who makes it. The plays are there to be made. And that is what they did."