The Key Ingredient To Growth On The Defensive Line

That experience will help the defensive line get a good start on fixing areas that need improvement and continuing their development in others. A prime example of that is its performance against the run. There were some positives -- the defense finished tied for 10th in average yards allowed -- but there were serious lapses like 181 rushing yards from the Seahawks that resulted in the unit giving up an average of 113 yards on the ground.

There were flashes, however, that showed the potential for a better run-stopping group. The Steelers only amassed 21 rushing yards, while the Cowboys were limited to 60 on Thanksgiving. The Bengals finished with 70 in Week 11, but it took five rushers, including quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Ryan Finley, to reach that total.

While they're not entirely to blame for the inconsistent play, there are some things the defensive line could do to help improve those numbers. Mills saw the group improve against the run as the season went on, so he would like to see them build that progress at a quicker rate this year and get more comfortable with their assignments.