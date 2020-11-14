3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 10 Matchup Vs. The Lions

After falling to the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team will go on the road to play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field (A comprehensive preview of the game can be found, HERE).

Washington still has a shot to contend in the NFC East, but it will need to get a win this weekend to do so. Here are three keys entering the Week 10 matchup.

1. More Production From The Linebackers

After holding the Dallas Cowboys to 83 yards on the ground in a 25-3 win, the expectation was that Washington's defense would do something similar to the Giants, who ranked 27th in rushing offense. That was not the case, as Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris led the Giants to 166 rushing yards on 35 carries.

According to head coach Ron Rivera, the linebackers played a role in allowing the Giants to run through the defense with such ease.

"In all honesty, I'm concerned at the play of the linebackers," Rivera told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay. "I think it's a group of guys that are hesitant and still aren't pulling the trigger and letting it go and just getting downhill and making some plays."

Rivera said after the Giants game, as well as the days after, that the key to those struggles was gap control. Players were either too late getting to their gaps or were blocked before getting to their gaps. That allowed running lanes to open up and the Giants to rush for an average of 4.7 yards per attempt.

"You get into your crease and you hold your crease," he said. "As we work our way vertically to the quarterback and there's a run, you become disruptive. That's the thing that we have to do and what we've got to do to be successful as a football team."

Washington's linebackers have a chance to redeem themselves against the Lions, who come into Sunday's game 24th in rushing offense. An improved performance from the linebackers will help produce the consistency defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is looking for from the group.