Inside Ron Rivera's Decision To Switch Quarterbacks Vs. Panthers

It was clear that Washington's starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. was struggling in the first half. Three of Washington's four turnovers came from him, including a pair of interceptions in the second quarter. He threw incompletions on his first four passes and entered halftime 6-of-15 for 36 yards.

Those stats gave Rivera reason to start the third quarter with Heinicke at quarterback -- he even considered it -- but he wanted to see how Haskins and the offense responded to being down 20-3. Washington was in the same position last week against the Seattle Seahawks and nearly put together a comeback in the fourth quarter.

The difference between the two games was that Washington was able to move the ball in the second half against the Seahawks. It was able to get a field goal on its opening drive of the third quarter Sunday, but after the same problems persisted.

"The one thing I kept thinking about was when we came out last week, we were able to move the ball and put points on the board," Rivera said. "So I was hoping for the same thing."