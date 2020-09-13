5 Takeaways From Washington's Week 1 Win Over The Eagles

The Washington Football Team won its first game of the season, 27-17, against the Philadelphia Eagles after overcoming a 17-0 deficit. Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. Ryan Kerrigan surpasses Dexter Manley as Washington's official career sacks leader.

Ryan Kerrigan was just 1.5 sacks away from becoming the franchise's official all-time leader entering Sunday. The 10-year veteran averaged 10.5 sacks per season, so it was seemingly only a matter of time before he surpassed Dexter Manley, who had 91 official sacks during his career.

As it turned out, it only took Kerrigan about three-and-a-half quarters to do so. A sack on the Eagles' second drive followed by another in the fourth quarter propelled him past Manley with 92 sacks. After the game, Kerrigan said he was happy he didn't have to wait too long to break the official record.

"It meant a lot. It's pretty crazy. This organization has been around for a really long time, seen a lot of really productive players come through. To be at the top of that list is pretty special for me."

With 3 minutes, 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Kerrigan helped seal the game by recovering a fumble from Wentz and returning it to the Eagles' 16-yard line. He finished the game with two tackles, two quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss.